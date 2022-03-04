Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,675,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $295,585,000 after acquiring an additional 486,196 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,294,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 98,954 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,973 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $226,360,000 after acquiring an additional 37,819 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,065,170 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $85,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $116.29 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $118.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83. The company has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.23.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.