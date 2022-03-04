TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.23

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 102979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TUIFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TUI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TUI AG will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

