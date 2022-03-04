Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of SiTime worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SiTime by 10.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2,422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 121,765 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after buying an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,480 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $3,908,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,259 shares of company stock worth $9,732,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SITM stock opened at $187.61 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $341.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.88 and its 200-day moving average is $235.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 128.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.02.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

