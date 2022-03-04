Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 114,900 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.12% of iStar worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iStar by 239.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the third quarter valued at $201,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iStar in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.82. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

