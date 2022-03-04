Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 18,600 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.48% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLG stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVLG. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

