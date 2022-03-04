Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,811 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

