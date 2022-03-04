Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,268 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.47% of Arlo Technologies worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 60.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after acquiring an additional 327,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

ARLO opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $954.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.69. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

