Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 23,700 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.19% of Marten Transport worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,938,000 after acquiring an additional 509,222 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter worth about $6,777,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 20.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 311,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other news, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $174,767.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

