Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 117,014 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.21% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 56.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 35,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KREF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

NYSE:KREF opened at $20.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 465.17, a current ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.