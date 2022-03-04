Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.52 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,378,715 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,830,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 144,131 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 907,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 371,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $57.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.
