Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,579 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.47% of Absolute Software worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABST. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Stone Run Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Absolute Software Co. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.59 million, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABST shares. TD Securities raised Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

