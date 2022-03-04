Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,356 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.13% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 22,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

HTLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.