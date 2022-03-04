Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,050,483 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of Gevo worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gevo by 30.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Gevo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gevo by 241.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gevo during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $3.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 13.07. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $680.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 3.21.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

GEVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

