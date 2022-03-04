Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 134,874 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.24% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

OEC opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $930.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.71. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

In related news, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry A. Galvin purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $102,049.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 56,550 shares of company stock worth $860,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.