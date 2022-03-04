Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $2.65 Million in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 149,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.59% of Bridge Investment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRDG. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $963,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

BRDG opened at $21.08 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.21.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRDG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Bridge Investment Group Profile (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.