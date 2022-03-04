Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,821 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of Phreesia worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $29.30 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

