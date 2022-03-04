Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 230,357 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.80% of Sientra worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sientra by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 555,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sientra by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 106,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIEN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. Sientra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

