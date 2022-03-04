Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.12% of Retail Opportunity Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after buying an additional 107,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after buying an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

