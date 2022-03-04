Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 645,021 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.38% of Endeavour Silver as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 364.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 783.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 55,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 421.8% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,818 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 105,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $786.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.36.

EXK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

