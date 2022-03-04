Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 118,217 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,217 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.30% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a market cap of $99.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

