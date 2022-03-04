Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 25,494 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 148.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,494 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.38% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,891,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 19.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 75,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $122,603.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $323,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

AMRK stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of -0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.