Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 95,835 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,835 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.68% of Old Second Bancorp worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $65,210.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $639.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

