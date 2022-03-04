Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 948,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,237 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.04% of Mustang Bio worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after buying an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,485,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,887 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 136,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 306,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 653,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 131,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $0.80 on Friday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

