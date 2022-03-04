Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 105,285 Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105,285 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.86% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,874 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5,317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,695,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BKCC stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $307.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKCC. TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.