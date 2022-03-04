Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 114,371 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,371 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of Banc of California worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6,012.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,003 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter worth about $6,323,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Banc of California by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 326,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 247.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 245,893 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 48.7% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 423,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 138,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

BANC stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

