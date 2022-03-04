Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 288,587 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,587 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Freedom worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Freedom by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Freedom by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Freedom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRHC stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.21. Freedom Holding Corp. has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $72.43.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $145.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 82.57% and a net margin of 50.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

