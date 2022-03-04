Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 42,580 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,580 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.85% of PlayAGS worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 249,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 330,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGS opened at $7.87 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

