Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 6,136 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.07% of Onto Innovation worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 28.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,506,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 17.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after purchasing an additional 183,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ONTO opened at $84.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

