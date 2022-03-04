Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.31% of SpartanNash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Amundi bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $2,324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 34.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 84,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SpartanNash by 89.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its position in SpartanNash by 31.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 214,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 50,726 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

