UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 114,890 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,890 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of RingCentral worth $87,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in RingCentral by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $637,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in RingCentral by 30.1% during the third quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 37.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.49 and a 52-week high of $352.49. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.71.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 184.86%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

