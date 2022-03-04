UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 3,467 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.60% of Abiomed worth $89,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.75.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $311.18 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.01.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

