UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 51,768 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,768 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Cloudflare worth $94,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $857,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total transaction of $7,645,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 621,752 shares of company stock worth $75,044,574. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $104.00 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.30 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.79.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

