UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,890 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of RingCentral worth $87,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.12. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.49 and a fifty-two week high of $352.49.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 184.86% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.