UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 171,841 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,841 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Baker Hughes worth $90,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after buying an additional 15,012,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,194,000 after buying an additional 4,156,114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,740,000 after buying an additional 3,932,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 734.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,412,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,392,000 after buying an additional 3,003,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

BKR stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,219,029 shares of company stock worth $1,304,812,993. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

