UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,810 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Paycom Software worth $96,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 34.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $323.95 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.68 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.93.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

Paycom Software Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.