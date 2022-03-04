UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 79,726 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,726 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.53% of Celanese worth $87,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 144.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,247,000 after purchasing an additional 279,585 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Celanese by 104.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 249,057 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 81.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 214,340 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Celanese by 94.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,700,000 after purchasing an additional 212,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 105.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,399,000 after purchasing an additional 164,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

NYSE CE opened at $144.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.30. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

