UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 82,164 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,865,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,164 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $97,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,510 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 179,361 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8,186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.