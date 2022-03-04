UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $93,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $88,307,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,416,000 after buying an additional 306,883 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after buying an additional 284,881 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after buying an additional 273,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after buying an additional 215,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $123.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $93.66 and a one year high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

