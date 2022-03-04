UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.61% of Markel worth $100,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Markel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Markel by 0.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Markel by 23.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Markel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,260.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,085.00 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,243.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,251.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

