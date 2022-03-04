UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $86.82 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315,709 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Raymond James worth $86,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.11. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 18.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RJF. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,419 shares of company stock worth $4,480,293 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

