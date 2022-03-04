UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $86.88 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of IDEX worth $86,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in IDEX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.09.

NYSE IEX opened at $194.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

