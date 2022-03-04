UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $89.19 Million Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.60% of Abiomed worth $89,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $311.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.01. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

