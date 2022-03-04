UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $91.35 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,851,794 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 791,553 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Banco Bradesco worth $91,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

BBD stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.