UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $91.35 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,851,794 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 791,553 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Banco Bradesco worth $91,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,490 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,098,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,496 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

BBD stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.