UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $91.95 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of Teradyne worth $91,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,578,000 after purchasing an additional 194,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,473,000 after purchasing an additional 63,365 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $114.17 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.98 and a 200-day moving average of $132.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.93%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

