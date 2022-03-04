UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $91.95 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.52% of Teradyne worth $91,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after buying an additional 523,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,004,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Teradyne by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after acquiring an additional 438,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,555,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $114.17 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.98.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

