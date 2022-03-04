UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $93.34 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Albemarle worth $93,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Albemarle stock opened at $186.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.96.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

