UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $96.60 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.49% of Insulet worth $96,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

Shares of PODD opened at $265.39 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.27 and its 200-day moving average is $277.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,153.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.