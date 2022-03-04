UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $99.97 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,269 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.47% of Edison International worth $99,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 46.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 968.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

