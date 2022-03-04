UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.53% of Celanese worth $87,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 16.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2,095.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 71,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

NYSE:CE opened at $144.73 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

